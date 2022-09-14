Michelin Guide Toronto: Restaurant selections have been revealed

After a period of anticipation and speculation, the first restaurant selections have been revealed for the Michelin Guide Toronto.

The ceremony took place in Toronto on Tuesday evening, and Dished was there to witness the moment live.

Food establishments have now learned whether they earned Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands (good quality food for good value), or other Michelin Guide distinctions.

The 2022 Toronto restaurant selection was based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Here are all of the very deserving recipients.

Bib Gourmand Winners:

The Ace

Alma

Bar Raval

Campechano

Cherry St. Bar-B-Que

Chica’s Chicken

Enoteca Sociale

Fat Pasha

Favourites Thai

Fonda Balam

Grey Gardens

Indian Street Food Company

La Bartola

Puerto Bravo

R&D

Sumilicious Smoked Meat & Deli

Wynona

Michelin Star Winners:

Aburi Hana (One Star)

Alo (One Star)

Alobar Yorkville (One Star)

Don Alfonso 1890 (One Star)

Edulis (One Star)

Enigma Yorkville (One Star)

Frilu (One Star)

Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto (One Star)

Osteria Giulia (One Star)

Quetzal (One Star)

Shoushin (One Star)

Yukashi (One Star)

Sushi Masaki Saito (Two Star)

Additional Awards:

Michelin Service Award: The team at Edulis

Sommelier of the Year: Christopher Sealy (Alo)

Exceptional Cocktail Award: The team at Osteria Giulia

To watch the awards for yourself, check out the official Michelin Guide live stream of the event.