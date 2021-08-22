Heat warning continues in Toronto for third straight day

Environment Canada has placed Toronto under a heat warning for a third straight day.

The warning, issued early Sunday morning, states that “hot and humid” conditions will persist throughout the day, and could continue into the coming week.

A high of 31°C is expected on Sunday, with humidex values reaching 36°C to 40°C.

The hot weather may also lead to deteriorating air quality, the weather agency warned.

Toronto’s air quality is currently listed as “low risk” on the Air Quality Health Index, although it’s predicted to reach the “moderate risk” category on Sunday night.

Environment Canada advises drinking plenty of water and staying in a cool place, such as a shaded area, pool, or air-conditioned building.

While the heat warning is in effect, the City of Toronto has extended the operating hours of several outdoor public pools and opened eight Emergency Cooling Centres.

The cooling centres will be open from 11 am to 7 pm, with the exception of the Metro Hall location which will run 24 hours:

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the heat will continue for much of next week.

A high of 31°C is in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday will see temperatures reach 29°C. There’s a 30% chance of showers mid-week as well.

The city will begin to cool slightly thereafter. A high of 27°C is expected on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 24°C by Friday.