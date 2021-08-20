Extended hours coming to select Toronto pools due to the heat warning

NewsWeather

Megan Devlin
Aug 20 2021, 7:54 am
The City of Toronto announced its extending hours at several outdoor pools Friday to help residents cool off from the sweltering temperatures the region is experiencing.

Eight outdoor pools will stay open until 11:45 pm today while Environment Canada’s heat warning is in place.

They are:

  • Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford Street.
  • Alexandra Pool, 275 Bathurst Street
  • Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Avenue W.
  • McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Avenue E.
  • Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Avenue.
  • Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Road.
  • Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Drive.
  • Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Boulevard W.

This is the second summer heatwave this year that’s prompted the City to extend pool hours.

Access to the pools will be walk-in only from 8 pm to 11:45 pm — online reservations will not be available. Capacity is reduced because of COVID-19, and patrons may have to wait in line if a pool is already at capacity when they arrive.

As always, Toronto’s outdoor pools are completely free to use.

