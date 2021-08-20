These Toronto beaches are safe for swimming this weekend
Toronto is in for a sweltering weekend, and many residents may want to cool off with a dip in Lake Ontario.
Luckily, eight of the city’s ten swimming beaches are currently considered safe for swimming.
Those looking for a clean spot to swim this weekend should consider one of the following beaches:
- Marie Curtis
- Hanlan’s Point
- Cherry
- Gibraltar Point
- Centre Island
- Ward’s Island
- Woodbine
- Bluffer’s Park
But avoid swimming at these two beaches, because the E. coli levels are too high right now:
- Kew Balmy
- Sunnyside
City staff take water samples from each beach every day of swim season and update the results on the City’s website.
- See also:
Cherry, Gibraltar, and Ward’s Island beaches had the lowest E. coli counts of all the samples posted Friday.
Those wanting to swim in a pool could also visit one of Toronto’s free outdoor pools, which have extended hours on Friday due to the heat wave.