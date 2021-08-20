These Toronto beaches are safe for swimming this weekend

Toronto is in for a sweltering weekend, and many residents may want to cool off with a dip in Lake Ontario.

Luckily, eight of the city’s ten swimming beaches are currently considered safe for swimming.

Those looking for a clean spot to swim this weekend should consider one of the following beaches:

Marie Curtis

Hanlan’s Point

Cherry

Gibraltar Point

Centre Island

Ward’s Island

Woodbine

Bluffer’s Park

But avoid swimming at these two beaches, because the E. coli levels are too high right now:

Kew Balmy

Sunnyside

City staff take water samples from each beach every day of swim season and update the results on the City’s website.

Cherry, Gibraltar, and Ward’s Island beaches had the lowest E. coli counts of all the samples posted Friday.

Those wanting to swim in a pool could also visit one of Toronto’s free outdoor pools, which have extended hours on Friday due to the heat wave.