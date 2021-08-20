Here's where every single outdoor public pool in Toronto is located (MAP)

With temperatures skyrocketing in Toronto, there’s no better time to plunge into a pool.

The City of Toronto operates 58 public pools, 57 of which are currently open for residents hoping to cool off.

Due to a “technical reason,” the City said the outdoor pool at Blantyre Park is closed until further notice.

Anyone hoping to take a dip will need to book their 45-minute swim sessions days in advance through the City’s new online booking system.

Public pools remain free to use, but their capacity has been reduced in order to allow swimmers to physically distance themselves.

The City noted that operating times may vary from pool to pool, but most are open daily from 10:30 am to 12 pm for lane swim, and from 12 to 8 pm for leisure swim.

To help make plans throughout the summer, here is a map of every outdoor public pool in Toronto: