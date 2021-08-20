Here's where every single outdoor public pool in Toronto is located (MAP)
With temperatures skyrocketing in Toronto, there’s no better time to plunge into a pool.
The City of Toronto operates 58 public pools, 57 of which are currently open for residents hoping to cool off.
Due to a “technical reason,” the City said the outdoor pool at Blantyre Park is closed until further notice.
- See also:
Anyone hoping to take a dip will need to book their 45-minute swim sessions days in advance through the City’s new online booking system.
Public pools remain free to use, but their capacity has been reduced in order to allow swimmers to physically distance themselves.
The City noted that operating times may vary from pool to pool, but most are open daily from 10:30 am to 12 pm for lane swim, and from 12 to 8 pm for leisure swim.
To help make plans throughout the summer, here is a map of every outdoor public pool in Toronto:
- Alex Duff Memorial Pool – 777 Crawford Street
- Alexandra Park – 275 Bathurst Street
- Amesbury Sports Complex – 155 Culford Road
- Amos Waites Park Outdoor Pool – 2441 Lakeshore Boulevard West
- Blantyre Park – 180 Fallingbrook Road *Currently closed
- Broadlands Community Centre – 19 Castlegrove Boulevard
- Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre – 25 Stanley Road
- Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools – 1867 Lakeshore Boulevard East
- Driftwood Community Recreation Centre – 4401 Jane Street
- Eringate Park Outdoor Pool – 121 Wellesworth Drive
- Fairbank Memorial Park – 2213 Dufferin Street
- Fairhaven Park Outdoor Pool – 100 Golfwood Heights
- Flagstaff Park Outdoor Pool – 42 Mercury Road
- Gihon Spring Park Outdoor Pool – 75 Gihon Spring Drive
- Giovanni Caboto Rink – 1367 St. Clair Avenue West
- Glen Long Community Centre – 35 Glen Long Avenue
- Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre – 2650 Finch Avenue West
- Goulding Community Centre – 45 Goulding Avenue
- Grandravine Community Centre – 23 Grandravine Drive
- Greenwood Park – 150 Greenwood Avenue
- Halbert Park – 24 Rockwood Drive
- Heron Park Community Centre – 292 Manse Road
- High Park – 1873 Bloor Street West
- Irving W. Chapley Community Centre – 205 Wilmington Avenue
- Kiwanis Outdoor Pool – 375 Cedarvale Avenue
- Knob Hill Park – 625 Brimley Road
- Lambton-Kinsway Park Outdoor Pool – 37 Marquis Avenue
- Lawrence Heights Community Centre – 5 Replin Road
- Leaside Outdoor Pool – 5 Leaside Park Drive
- Ledbury Park – 160 Ledbury Street
- Maryvale Park Outdoor Pool – 5 Trestleside Grove
- McGregor Park Community Centre – 2231 Lawrence Avenue East
- Mitchell Field Community Centre – 89 Church Avenue
- Monarch Park – 115 Felstead Avenue
- North Toronto Memorial Community Centre – 200 Eglinton Avenue West
- Northwood Community Centre – 15 Clubhouse Crescent
- Oakdale Community Centre – 350 Grandravine Drive
- O’Connor Community Centre – 1386 Victoria Park Avenue
- Oriole Community Centre – 2975 Don Mills Road West
- Ourland Park Outdoor Pool – 36 Ourland Avenue
- Park Lawn Park – 330 Park Lawn Road
- Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool – 59 Forest Manor Road
- Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool – 15 Grierson Road
- Pleasantview Community Centre – 545 Van Horne Avenue
- Richmond Gardens Pool – 44 Strathdee Drive
- Riverdale Park East – 550 Broadview Avenue
- Roding Community Centre – 600 Roding Street
- Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool – 25 Eleventh Street
- Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool – 175 Mount Olive Drive
- Smythe Park – 61 Black Creek Boulevard
- Stanley Park South – 700 Wellington Street West
- Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool – 1775 Lakeshore Boulevard West
- Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool – 15 Swan Avenue
- West Deane Park Outdoor Pool – 19 Sedgebrook Crescent
- West Mall Outdoor Pool – 380 The West Mall
- Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool – 15 Redgrave Drive
- Westmount Park Outdoor Pool – 22 Arcade Drive
- Weston Lions Park – 2125 Lawrence Avenue West