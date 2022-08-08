Cheers to another week filled with fun and delicious foodie events in Toronto. When it comes to variety, the city never falters.

With fun drinks, savoury eats, and sweet treats, head out and enjoy the summer air.

Here’s what’s up in the Toronto food scene this week.

One of Toronto’s most highly anticipated festivals is back. The Annual Waterfront Night Market returns in full force this weekend, ready to celebrate the best of American Asian Street food. Set your senses tingling in an authentic street-style night market atmosphere, amongst a plethora of Asian-inspired cuisine, music, and interactive entertainment.

Grab your tickets via the official website.

Attendees must be 19 years of age or over.

When: August 12-14

Where: Ontario Place, West Island

Summerlicous season is upon us and there are 200 restaurants on the roster this year, all offering unmissable deals across a range of six price points. Simply sign up here to gain access to the list of participating restaurants, before booking with them directly to gain access to the prix fixe menus.

When: August 12-28

Where: Participating restaurants, Toronto

This tantalizing festival will feature an array of 16 food trucks, including some that visitors might recognize from Instagram, against a backdrop of live Hispanic music and a string-light patio. Latin Food Fest is a family-friendly event open to anyone looking to dig into a seafood paella courtesy of La Fiesta, or a mountain of delectable Nachos from Los Vietnamita Taqueria, just to name a few.

When: August 12 from 3 pm to midnight, August 13 from 2 pm to midnight, and August 14 from 2 pm to 11 pm

Where: Square One Shopping Centre — 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga (P3 parking lot)

Steam Whistle Brewery has partnered with Toronto Railway Museum to bring together a beer and food festival for the history books. Boasting 40 participating craft breweries, Cider savants, and hard seltzer makers, alongside music from DJ Matt Weed and live entertainment, this event is guaranteed to be a good time. Tickets can be purchased via their website.

When: Saturday, August 13 from noon to 6 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, Toronto

Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.

Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.

When: Until September 6

Where: Lone Star locations across Ontario

With files from Karen Doradea and Rachel Goodman.