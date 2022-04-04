If you thought summer in Toronto was going to be fire, get ready for what Canada’s Wonderland has cooking up for its 2022 season.

The beloved amusement park just announced all its festival lineups for the season, and when it comes to food, guests are in for a treat.

This year, they’ve added some new food festivals for everyone to enjoy, taking guests on a worldwide taste test.

Here’s what guests can expect to try during this 2022 season at Canada’s Wonderland:

Brew & BBQ

From June 24 to 26, the annual BBQ festival is making a comeback with craft beers and ciders and a delicious summer menu with ribs, burgers and bbq chicken. Expect to munch on all your favourite foods and dance to some live music.

Taste of Portugal

On August 13 and 14, CW is introducing a new festival celebrating the flavours of Portugal. Expect to see some live street entertainment and eat traditional foods like roast chicken and Portuguese custard tarts.

Taste of Ireland

On August 20 and 21, explore the flavours and culture of Ireland with lively Celtic music, dancers and Irish fare like Guinness BBQ Pork Ribs, Irish Shepard’s Pie and desserts like Chocolate Guinness Cake and Butterscotch Apple Cake.

Taste of the Caribbean

On August 27 and 28, Taste of the Caribbean is bringing mouthwatering jerk chicken, specialty seafood, rum cake, coconut sweets, and more. Expect some fruity summer drinks and the sounds of steel drum music.