7 Toronto Street Eats Market food festivals coming this summer
Toronto’s most beloved street food festivals are coming back bigger and better than ever this summer and they’ve just released their 2022 lineup.
Street Eats Market is bringing back its popular food truck festivals to Scarborough Town Centre starting in May and running until October.
But nothing beats munching down on some fried goodness from the best food trucks around – especially during those summer nights.
Here are 7 Street Eats Market festivals coming back to the city this summer:
Taco Fest
If it’s anything like the year before, get ready to eat!
When: June 3 to 5
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Love Scarborough Festival
A new one for 2022! Keep an eye out for more details in the next few weeks.
When: June 10 to 12
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
The Mac and Cheese Festival
Cheesy and oh-so-good.
When: June 17 to 19
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Pinoy Night Market
Filipino eats? Yes, please!
When: June 24 to 26
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Fried Chicken Fest
This is a massive hit every time. Expect all the fried chicken sandwiches, strips, and BBQ eats imaginable.
When: July 8 to 10
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Ice Cream Fest
Right in the midst of summer, there’s no better time than July to host an ice cream festival.
When: July 22 to 24
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Halal Night Market
Dedicated to halal eats only! A ton of food trucks will serve up their greatest creations for everyone to enjoy.
When: August 12 to 14
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue