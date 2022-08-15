6 Toronto food events to check out this week: August 15 to 21
Another week of summer is upon us and with that, another jam-packed schedule of food events.
Here are the best Toronto food events to check out this week, August 15 to 21.
The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE)
Arguably Canada’s most iconic annual festival showcasing the very best of the nation’s food, art, music, heritage, history, and culture — the CNE countdown is officially on!
When: August 19 to September 5, 2022
Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, and the gates close at 5 pm.
Where: Exhibition Place, Toronto
Afro Carib Fest
This free festival boasts live music and shows from artists across the globe as well as 60 vendors and food trucks serving eats that showcase the true fabric of Afro-Caribbean culture.
When: August 20 to 21, from noon to 9 pm
Where: Thomson Memorial Park, 1005 Brimley Road
Taste of Manila Street Festival
After a several year absence, Taste of Manila — the largest Filipino festival outside of the Philippines — will once again sweep the streets of Toronto, so don’t miss the chance to absorb the vibrant tastes, sounds and smells of their culture this coming weekend!
When: August 20 to 21
Where: Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue
Summerlicious
From August 12 to 28, hundreds of unmissable lunch and dinner deals are up for grabs around the city. With 200 restaurants participating this year, the atmosphere has never felt busier, so don’t miss your chance to support Toronto’s ever growing and diversifying culinary scene.
When: August 12 to 28 at participating restaurants
Smorgasburg
This is Smorgasburg’s first summer in Toronto. Having laid down solid roots across the US, it’s Canada’s turn to get a taste of North America’s largest, weekly open-air market. Boasting a plethora of vendors offering a huge range of cuisines, visitors are sure to be spoiled for choice.
When: Every Saturday from July 23 until September 10, from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 7 Queens Quay East (at the foot of Yonge Street)
Margapalooza
Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.
Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.
When: Until September 6
Where: Lone Star locations across Ontario