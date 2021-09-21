10 food and drink festivals coming to Toronto this fall

FoodEventsFood EventsFood NewsFall Events

Sep 21 2021, 1:30 pm
Goodbye summer, hello fall! It was fun while it lasted, but now it’s time to start getting ready for all the food and drink events Toronto has prepared for the season.

For the next few months, there are a few events lined up that are sure to keep you entertained, full, and happy.

Here’s a list of food and drink events coming to and around Toronto this fall:

RendezBrews

When: September 23 to 26
Where: 229 Richmond Street West

Fall BeerFestTO

When: September 24 to 25
Where: Bandshell Stage – Exhibition Place

Fall n’ Leaves 2021

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am
Where: 621 Richmond Street West

Hops and Harvest Festival

When: October 1 to 3
Where: Kelso Conservation Area – 5234 Kelso Road, Milton

Forever Fest

When: October 1 to 3
Where: Maple Leaf Forever Park – 62 Laing Street

Fried Chicken Fest

When: October 9 to 10
Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC

Oktoberfest at Fall N’ Leaves TO Pop Up

When: October 22 to 24
Where: 621 Richmond Street West

The Mac and Cheese Festival

When: October 23 to 24
Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC

Mississauga Craft Beer Festival

When: November 5 to 6
Where: 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga

Poutine Festival

When: November 6 to 7
Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC

