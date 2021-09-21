10 food and drink festivals coming to Toronto this fall
Goodbye summer, hello fall! It was fun while it lasted, but now it’s time to start getting ready for all the food and drink events Toronto has prepared for the season.
For the next few months, there are a few events lined up that are sure to keep you entertained, full, and happy.
Here’s a list of food and drink events coming to and around Toronto this fall:
RendezBrews
When: September 23 to 26
Where: 229 Richmond Street West
Fall BeerFestTO
When: September 24 to 25
Where: Bandshell Stage – Exhibition Place
Fall n’ Leaves 2021
When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am
Where: 621 Richmond Street West
Hops and Harvest Festival
When: October 1 to 3
Where: Kelso Conservation Area – 5234 Kelso Road, Milton
Forever Fest
When: October 1 to 3
Where: Maple Leaf Forever Park – 62 Laing Street
Fried Chicken Fest
When: October 9 to 10
Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC
Oktoberfest at Fall N’ Leaves TO Pop Up
When: October 22 to 24
Where: 621 Richmond Street West
The Mac and Cheese Festival
When: October 23 to 24
Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC
Mississauga Craft Beer Festival
When: November 5 to 6
Where: 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga
Poutine Festival
When: November 6 to 7
Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC