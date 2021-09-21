10 food and drink festivals coming to Toronto this fall

Goodbye summer, hello fall! It was fun while it lasted, but now it’s time to start getting ready for all the food and drink events Toronto has prepared for the season.

For the next few months, there are a few events lined up that are sure to keep you entertained, full, and happy.

Here’s a list of food and drink events coming to and around Toronto this fall:

When: September 23 to 26

Where: 229 Richmond Street West

When: September 24 to 25

Where: Bandshell Stage – Exhibition Place

When: October 1 to 17, Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

When: October 1 to 3

Where: Kelso Conservation Area – 5234 Kelso Road, Milton

When: October 1 to 3

Where: Maple Leaf Forever Park – 62 Laing Street

When: October 9 to 10

Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC

When: October 22 to 24

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

When: October 23 to 24

Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC

When: November 5 to 6

Where: 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga

When: November 6 to 7

Where: 520 Progress Avenue – STC