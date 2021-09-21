Get plant-based treats at this Japanese cafe in Toronto

Desserts that not only taste good but are good for you? Sign us up!

Tsuchi is a Japanese plant-based cafe located in Toronto’s Little Italy, 688 College Street.

Guests can find familiar cafe favourites and even traditional Japanese desserts made with organic ingredients.

The cafe opened in December 2020 and has since crafted wholesome meals like their Omakase salad, Open Faced Sando, and Teriyaki Karaage Sandwich.

As for desserts, Tsuchi offers monthly specials like their Vanilla Fig Cheesecake for September. It’s a New York-style Cheesecake made with fresh figs, vanilla beans, Soba choco granola as the base and a fresh gooseberry on top.

They also offer decadent cookies, donuts and their special Matcha Tiramisu.

Need to quench your thirst? Their menu also features iced lattes, coffees and refreshers.

Guests are encouraged to check out the cafe in person or have select items delivered to their door. They’re available via Uber Eats, Ritual, Doordash, and SkiptheDishes.

Tsuchi is open every Wednesday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

Address: 688 College Street

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 6 pm.