10 restaurants to get $20 lunch and dinner during Toronto's DineTOgether

Sep 21 2021, 7:24 am
Toronto’s DineTOgether program is underway and almost 300 local restaurants are participating, offering cheap eats that won’t hurt your budget.

Running until October 3, this program explores the city’s large culinary scene with special two-item menus that range from $15 to $50 per person.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, guests can dine in, order for take out or have their food delivered.

Lunch or dinner? Feed your cravings with some delicious food that is inexpensive but sure to keep you satisfied.

Here’s a list of restaurants that offer special menus at $20 or less:

MeNami Restaurant

Address: 5469 Yonge St
Cuisine: Japanese
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner

The Penalty Box Bar and Grill

Address: 57 Carl Hall Road
Cuisine: American, and Canadian
Menus: $15 Lunch

Kinton Ramen

 

Address: All Toronto locations
Cuisine: Japanese
Menus: $15 Lunch, $15 Dinner

The Bull Pub And Grill

Address: 3313 Bloor Street West
Cuisine: American, and Bistro
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Ambiyan on Yonge

Address: 1560 Yonge Street, Unit 114-115
Cuisine: Indian
Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Konjiki Ramen North York

 

Address: 5051 Yonge Street
Cuisine: Japanese
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner

JC’s Grill House

Address: 1686 Ellesmere Road
Cuisine: American, Asian, and Indian
Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Chai Pochana

Address: 809 St Clair Avenue West
Cuisine: Thai
Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Z Bar and Grille

Address: 2527 Eglinton Avenue
Cuisine: American, Caribbean, and Jamaican
Menus: $15 Lunch, $15 Dinner

Carole’s Cheesecake Cafe

Address: 114 Cumberland Street
Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, and Dessert
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner

