10 restaurants to get $20 lunch and dinner during Toronto's DineTOgether

Toronto’s DineTOgether program is underway and almost 300 local restaurants are participating, offering cheap eats that won’t hurt your budget.

Running until October 3, this program explores the city’s large culinary scene with special two-item menus that range from $15 to $50 per person.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, guests can dine in, order for take out or have their food delivered.

Lunch or dinner? Feed your cravings with some delicious food that is inexpensive but sure to keep you satisfied.

Here’s a list of restaurants that offer special menus at $20 or less:

Address: 5469 Yonge St

Cuisine: Japanese

Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Address: 57 Carl Hall Road

Cuisine: American, and Canadian

Menus: $15 Lunch

Address: All Toronto locations

Cuisine: Japanese

Menus: $15 Lunch, $15 Dinner

Address: 3313 Bloor Street West

Cuisine: American, and Bistro

Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Address: 1560 Yonge Street, Unit 114-115

Cuisine: Indian

Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Address: 5051 Yonge Street

Cuisine: Japanese

Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Address: 1686 Ellesmere Road

Cuisine: American, Asian, and Indian

Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Address: 809 St Clair Avenue West

Cuisine: Thai

Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner

Address: 2527 Eglinton Avenue

Cuisine: American, Caribbean, and Jamaican

Menus: $15 Lunch, $15 Dinner

Address: 114 Cumberland Street

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, and Dessert

Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner