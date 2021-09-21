10 restaurants to get $20 lunch and dinner during Toronto's DineTOgether
Toronto’s DineTOgether program is underway and almost 300 local restaurants are participating, offering cheap eats that won’t hurt your budget.
Running until October 3, this program explores the city’s large culinary scene with special two-item menus that range from $15 to $50 per person.
Whatever you’re in the mood for, guests can dine in, order for take out or have their food delivered.
Lunch or dinner? Feed your cravings with some delicious food that is inexpensive but sure to keep you satisfied.
Here’s a list of restaurants that offer special menus at $20 or less:
MeNami Restaurant
Address: 5469 Yonge St
Cuisine: Japanese
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner
The Penalty Box Bar and Grill
Address: 57 Carl Hall Road
Cuisine: American, and Canadian
Menus: $15 Lunch
Kinton Ramen
Address: All Toronto locations
Cuisine: Japanese
Menus: $15 Lunch, $15 Dinner
The Bull Pub And Grill
Address: 3313 Bloor Street West
Cuisine: American, and Bistro
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner
Ambiyan on Yonge
Address: 1560 Yonge Street, Unit 114-115
Cuisine: Indian
Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner
Konjiki Ramen North York
Address: 5051 Yonge Street
Cuisine: Japanese
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner
JC’s Grill House
Address: 1686 Ellesmere Road
Cuisine: American, Asian, and Indian
Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner
Chai Pochana
Address: 809 St Clair Avenue West
Cuisine: Thai
Menus: $15 Lunch, $20 Dinner
Z Bar and Grille
Address: 2527 Eglinton Avenue
Cuisine: American, Caribbean, and Jamaican
Menus: $15 Lunch, $15 Dinner
Carole’s Cheesecake Cafe
Address: 114 Cumberland Street
Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, and Dessert
Menus: $20 Lunch, $20 Dinner