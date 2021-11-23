15 gift ideas for Torontonians on your "Nice List" this season

After 2020, and this past year, it’s safe to say we are all in need of a little extra holiday cheer.

With plenty of Christmas markets and festivals being held throughout the GTA right now, there are lots of opportunities to find unique gifts and support local.

But, if you’re not heading to any events, we put together a gift guide with fun ideas you can find in the city for the Torontonians who made your “Nice List.”

An essential piece for the closet here in the GTA is “Home is Toronto” gear by the Peace Collective. This local company makes a wide assortment of comfortable clothing for Canadians and gives proceeds back to charitable groups, including food banks and CAMH.

Where to buy: Peace Collective

Price: Clothing starting at $28

Two sisters are running Toronto-based company TopGlow, a beauty brand creating vegan and eco-friendly products. They sell a self-tanning serum, exfoliating gloves, clips, totes, and teeth whitening kits.

Where to buy: TopGlow.ca

Price: Products starting at $8

You can find something shimmery and personalized for someone special on your list at Mejuri, and this pretty pendant letter necklace is something they can wear every day.

Where to buy: Mejuri

Price: Starting at $190

Lauren Pearson is a graphic artist in Toronto creating unique prints, such as cool Raptors graphics, for sports and basketball lovers here in the city.

Where to buy: By Lauren P

Price: $145

This Kink Vase from the Drake General Store is great for the interior design lover — a contemporary piece for the home with and without flowers.

Where to buy: Drake General Store

Price: $295

That special somebody on your list can start their day with a sophisticated Toronto trash panda and a cup of coffee.

Where to buy: The Spacing Store

Price: $12

The Royal Ontario Museum offers many unique experiences throughout the year and sells several different types of memberships. With this gift, that special person on your list will have their admission covered and membership perks when they visit the ROM.

Where to buy: The Royal Ontario Museum

Price: Starting at $135

Game night is covered. The You Gotta Know Toronto trivia game is made with sports fans in mind — it has 500 questions covering local teams in the city.

Where to buy: The Spacing Store

Price: $25

There’s no such thing as too much merchandise with raccoons here in Toronto — Peace Collective makes this cute and handy tote that will be adored by animal lovers.

Where to buy: Peace Collective

Price: $30

A piece of Toronto pride to keep you warm getting A to B — the TTC sells cozy hoodies, t-shirts, socks, and accessories, such as toques and mittens.

Where to buy: TTC shop

Price: Apparel starting at $5

One way to drink in Toronto — these Retro Toronto Collins Glasses add a pop of colour to the bar with graphics representing some iconic views in the city.

Where to buy: Cocktail Emporium

Price: $12

For the serious sneakerhead on your list — Shoe Laundry is a local company making cleaners for kicks using eco-friendly ingredients.

Where to buy: Shoe Laundry

Price: $40

It’s getting cold out there, and Fido deserves a little added layer of warmth. Canada Pooch is located in Toronto and makes accessories for dogs, including jackets and vests.

Where to buy: Canada Pooch

Price: Apparel starting around $16

Meowbox is a Vancouver-based company that ships purrfect gifts across the country, including to Toronto, for a very loved kitty cat. Inside you’ll find unique toys and treats for the little one!

Where to buy: Meowbox

Price: Starting at $39.95

Giving back to our wild neighbours

Countless volunteers help our wildlife every single day in Ontario, and some organizations offer items you can purchase for the animal lover on your list, which will also help a furry or feathered friend in need of TLC.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre sells greeting cards online, with pictures of a variety of animals they help each year, including skunks, owls, foxes, and frogs.

Where to buy: Toronto Wildlife Centre

Price: Starting at $20

The non-profit Bear With Us shared a preview online of its 2022 calendar available for order. It includes photos for the 12 months and a four-page centrefold, along with stories inside.

Where to buy: Bear With Us (online)

Price: $18.90