Support local this holiday season at the Toronto Made Market next month

Another holiday market is coming to Toronto next month, hosting a ton of vendors so you can support local businesses this Christmas.

The Toronto Made Market: Holiday Edition will welcome guests both in-person on December 19 and virtually from December 1 to 31.

If you plan to pay a visit, the event is family-friendly and free to attend. Guests will be able to make purchases from any of the 50 vendors featured and sip on complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes.

You can purchase home goods, jewellery, handmade soaps, clothes, and so much more.

The event will be at The Great Hall located at 1087 Queen Street West from 12 pm to 8 pm.

For the list of vendors, check out their website.