Toronto's 108-foot Christmas Tree unveiled at the Eaton Centre (VIDEO)

The tallest Christmas tree in Canada is now sparkling within the Toronto Eaton Centre.
The massive, 108-foot-tall tree was lit by Santa Claus himself during a private media celebration last night.
Although the festive event was closed to the public, the Eaton Centre’s Christmas tree will be on display throughout the holiday season to dazzle shoppers as they grab their gifts.
Check out footage from the Christmas tree lighting below, and be sure to check out the holiday hallmark while it’s here.
