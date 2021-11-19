The Distillery District's 55-foot Christmas tree has been lit (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

The holidays are here, Toronto: The Distillery District’s massive Christmas tree has been lit.

The 55-foot silver fir tree was lit during a festive celebration on Thursday evening, marking the start of The Distillery Winter Village.

Adorned with 60,000 twinkling lights, over 600 giant ornaments, and two kilometres of garland, the soaring tree reigns over the Winter Village from Trinity Square.

Provided by Forests Ontario and sourced in Milton, the Christmas tree is the tallest The Distillery District has ever had, a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

The sparkling centerpiece of The Distillery Winter Village, the tree will be on display until December 31.

Check out photos of the tree lighting ceremony below, and don’t forget to grab a Christmas tree of your own during your visit to the Winter Village.

