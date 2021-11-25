Toronto among top three cities for brunch across all of Canada

Torontonians love brunch; there’s no doubt about it, and for good reasons. A new study ranked Toronto as one of the best brunch hotspots in Canada.

Thanks to brunch, you won’t get judged for eating a nice juicy burger at 11 am because that’s what the special mealtime is all about. The mix of both breakfast and lunch has gotten pretty popular, and it looks like Toronto knows what it takes to make a good brunch.

According to a new study by Money.co.uk, using TripAdvisor data for the number of brunch spots, demand and amount of excellent reviews, it ranked Toronto in third place behind Vancouver as the best brunch hotspot in Canada.

The study states that 12.03% of restaurants in Toronto serve brunch and have an average rating of 4.07 out of five.

Reviews showed that 41.90% of visitors had “excellent” experiences compared to the 5.02% reporting the latter.

Toronto fell into the top 20 at 18th place, according to the study, on a worldwide scale.

As for the top spot, Montreal came in first place in Canada and eighth across the world.