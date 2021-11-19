IHOP has opened its first Toronto location for takeout and delivery

Ghost kitchens continue to dominate in Toronto and, with its latest addition, will take over the breakfast scene too.

IHOP, known for its delicious and fluffy pancakes, announced this summer that it would open locations in Ontario through a franchisee deal with Dine Brands International.

Five locations will open in southern Ontario, and it looks like Toronto is on the list.

Customers can now order for delivery or take-out from its 60 Sudbury Street ghost kitchen in Toronto’s Liberty Village.

They offer a selection of IHOP’s famous Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burritos, Bowls, and more. Customers can order for take-out in-store or order for pickup or delivery through third-party delivery apps.

“With off-premise sales nearly doubling since the start of the pandemic, it’s evident that guests have become accustomed to the ease of digital ordering and continue to seek convenient options for enjoying their favourite meals outside of the four walls,” said Tony Moralejo, president, international of Dine Brands Global Inc., in a press release.

“Through our partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands, we can provide guests more ways to access our beloved pancakes and familiar comfort foods. This demonstrates our brand’s continued commitment to innovation by providing new ways to experience our classic favourites.”

IHOP continues its expansion across Ontario with brick and mortar locations starting with Belleville in 2022, then Hamilton, Waterloo, London, and Windsor.