You can get bottomless mimosas at this Toronto restaurant

In search of a weekend brunch spot in the city? Look no further.

Oretta is located at 633 King Street West and offers an extensive weekend brunch menu with one of the best deals you can get your hands on.

The restaurant offers a brunch package that includes any choice from their menu, along with a mimosa and a bombolone.

And for an extra $10, you can make those mimosas bottomless. Talk about a deal.

Their brunch menu is offered on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Reservations can be made online. The Oretta brunch menu can be found here.

Address: 633 King Street West

Hours: Monday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 10:30 pm.