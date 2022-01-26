A Toronto hotel has added a rooftop skating rink to their list of amenities

A luxury hotel in Toronto has added yet another amenity to its list: a rooftop chalet and skating rink.

Bisha Hotel has dubbed their outdoor skating rink atop the 44-storey building Bisha Chalet. Guests staying at the hotel can book the rink for two-hour time slots. A skating time slot comes complete with hot beverages (is it even legal to skate without hot chocolate?) and pastries.

The skating rink is booked through the concierge and is first-come, first-served. The rink is available to guests of the hotel, and they can invite up to seven people to hit the rink with them.

It’s a bring-your-own-skates rink, so make sure to pack them with the rest of your things for your stay at Bisha Hotel.

Rooms at the hotel start at $499 per night, up to more than $4,000. Most bookings through January and February appear to require at least a two-night stay. So you’ll be forking out about $1,000 for that rooftop skate.