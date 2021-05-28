A beach club is coming to the shores of Toronto's Woodbine beach

A beach club is coming to Toronto’s Woodbine beach next month, and it promises to bring Mediterranean vibes to the city.

Toronto Beach Club is set to open on the shores of Woodbine beach on June 22. Guests can expect an elevated dining experience with a menu highlighting flavours from Turkey, France, Greece, Spain, and Italy.

“After the crazy year that it’s been, I can’t think of anything I’d rather do than enjoy a great meal and relax at the beach,” said acclaimed restaurateur Hanif Harji of Scale Hospitality.

“We’ve all got the travel bug, so we set out to bring the coastal lifestyle synonymous with the Mediterranean closer to home.”

The menu will consist of share-style plates with mezze, salads, a raw bar, pasta, meats, and sides. Fresh fish will also be available, including crudos like branzino with pickled chili and caper leaf and langoustines grilled with garlic and lemon.

The Beach Club also plans to have live entertainment from live musicians and dancers, performers, and DJs every Friday and Saturday night. This all depends on government regulations.

Toronto Beach Club will be located at 1681 Lake Shore Boulevard East and will be open daily from 11:30 am to late.

Reservations open on June 1, so make sure to book a spot before it fills up.

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Boulevard East

Hours: Daily from 11:30 am to late night hours