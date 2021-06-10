These Toronto bars are opening as of midnight

Toronto restaurant and bars are getting ready for opening day as Ontario heads into Stage 1 of reopening, and some spots are more eager to open than others.

Fox on John, a Toronto pub located at 106 John Street, welcomes guests right at 12:01 am on Friday to their “Midnight in the Garden” event.⁠

“Enjoy our delicious bites, drinks, and live music to celebrate the end of this crazy lockdown,” Fox on John said on its IG post.

They’re not the only bar opening its doors just after the clock strikes midnight. Hemingway’s, located in Yorkville, plans to open its outdoor patio doors to the public until last call.

Despite Ontario maintaining certain regulations, restaurants and bars are able to remain open until 2 am.

In November, last call at bars and restaurants in Toronto was changed to 9 pm.

Though not everyone plans to open right at 12:01 am, with some restaurants waiting until the following week, there are a bunch of spots across the city that are ready to welcome patio-goers back for a drink or two.