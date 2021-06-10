Toronto's weekend weather calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures

This weekend calls for sunny skies and warm weather in Toronto and it’s perfect timing as many restaurants begin to open their patios this Friday.

According to The Weather Network, Friday through Sunday is expected to fluctuate between the mid to high 20s with Sunday almost reaching 30°C.

Friday and Saturday are expected to feel like 25°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

It isn’t until Sunday where there is a chance of some showers but temperature-wise, it is expected to feel like 29°C.

The city has experienced a whirlwind of weather this week from heavy downpours and thunderstorm warnings to sunny mornings and humid afternoons.

The following week is expected to continue the theme of warm weather through to Thursday.

It seems like a great weekend to start patio season in Toronto.