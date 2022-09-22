9 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: September 23 to 25
Start making plans, Toronto. This week we see the return of, well, The Weeknd but that’s not all there is to look forward to.
Check out the action at the Red Bull Flugtag event with all the homemade flying contraptions, go to the opening of two new theatre productions, and go shopping for unique vintage finds.
As for food, there’s an Indonesian food festival as well as a festival for all the garlic enthusiasts.
See The Weeknd onstage
View this post on Instagram
What: The Weeknd is back in his hometown with his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The “Blinding Lights” singer will perform back-to-back shows this Thursday and Friday at the Rogers Centre.
When: September 22 and 23
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Rogers Centre — 1 Blue Jays Way
Price: Check here for tickets
Try all things garlic
View this post on Instagram
What: If you love garlic, make sure to bring an appetite and maybe some breath mints to the Toronto Garlic Festival. The event will showcase various vendors and restaurants and the many creative ways to incorporate this potent ingredient.
When: September 25
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Artscape Wychwood Barns — 601 Christie Street
Price: $5 admission fee
See homemade flying contraptions
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all gravity deniers! Red Bull Flugtag “challenges wacky engineers and fearless pilots to fulfill their dream of flying.” Be part of the nail-biting action as wannabe pilots put their contraptions to the test to see if they’ll end up airborne or sink into the waters below.
When: September 24
Time: Gates open at 10 am
Where: Ontario Place — 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West
Price: Free to enter
Meet your favourite authors
View this post on Instagram
What: The longest-running literary festival in Canada is back with a star-studded lineup. Toronto International Festival of Authors will feature participants and bestselling authors like Margaret Atwood, Marian Keyes, Ben Macintyre, Ali Hassan, and Dionne Brand. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa is also scheduled to make an appearance.
When: September 22 to October 2
Where: Various locations
Price: Single day pass from $45 to $65; weekend pass $125; all-access pass $325
Shop vintage
View this post on Instagram
What: Toronto vintage market is back this month with an exhibition hall full of one-of-a-kind pieces from different eras. Find an amazing array of vintage denim like Levi’s and Wrangler, as well as hoodies, unique T-shirts, and trucker caps.
When: September 24 to 25
Time: Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place — 180 Princes’ Boulevard
Price: $15
Watch a musical
View this post on Instagram
What: You’ll find yourself humming along to popular songs during the critically acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain. Combined with high-energy choreography and 14,000 litres of water used on the stage every night, the show is sure to make a splash.
When: September 23 to October 23
Where: Princess of Wales Theatre — 300 King Street West
Price: Check here for tickets
Meet inspiring female leaders
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’re a female entrepreneur and a fan of Destiny’s Child and Love is Blind, make sure to book your spot at the Self Made Summit. The event will feature Michelle Williams and Deepti Vempati, along with other inspiring entrepreneurs.
When: September 24
Time: 9 am to 7 pm
Where: Square One Shopping Centre — 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga
Price: VIP pass $475, general admission $275
Savour Indonesian cuisine
View this post on Instagram
What: You won’t be able to resist the scent of BBQ and delicious dishes during the Indonesian Food Festival. Located at Yonge-Dundas Square, the festival will feature a bazaar of spices and food, cooking demos, performances, and a batik fashion show.
When: September 24
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Yonge-Dundas Square — 1 Dundas Street East
Go to the theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: Set in Martha’s Vineyard in 1974, The Shark is Broken is a comedy about the Jaws lead actors who find themselves stuck on a boat and at “the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star.” The play was nominated for Best Comedy at the 2022 Olivier Awards.
When: September 25 to November 6
Where: Royal Alexandra Theatre — 260 King Street West
Price: From $49. Check here for tickets
