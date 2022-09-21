Here are the top haunted houses to visit in the GTA this Halloween season

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Halloween season is nearly upon us, and with that, Daily Hive has you covered on the top haunted houses in the Greater Toronto Area that will have you saying “fangs for the memories.”
From Canada’s Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt to Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror, these are the can’t-miss haunted houses that’ll “give ’em pumpkin to talk about.”
Halloween Haunt
When: September 23 to October 30
Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive
Hours: 7 pm to midnight, Saturdays and Sundays
Tickets: $29.99 for Bring-A-Friend, $44.99 for individual admission, available here
Legends of Horror
When: September 30 to October 31
Where: Casa Loma — 1 Austin Terrace
Hours: 5 to 6:30 pm for family hours, 7 pm to late for standard hours
Tickets: Starting at $45 for general admission and starting at $150 for VIP, available here
Haunted Harbour
When: September 29 to October 31
Where: 1 Queen’s Quay West
Hours: 5:30 to 10 pm timeslots
Tickets: General Admission $49, Youth (8-14) $39, Children (4-7) $29, Children 3 and under free
Martino Manor
When: October 1 to October 31
Where: 7 McIntosh Avenue, Etobicoke
Hours: Thursday and Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 12 am
Tickets: $24.99 doors only, ages 14+
Screemers
When: October 6 to October 31
Where: 80 Interchange Way, Assembly Park, Vaughan
Hours: 7 pm to 10 pm timeslots
Tickets: $39.95
Ripley’s Aquarium Dark Waters
When: Friday, October 28
Where: Ripley’s Aquarium, 288 Bremner Boulevard
Hours: Doors open at 8 pm
Tickets: $60 or $42 for members. 19+ only
Thornhill Woods Haunted House
When: October 28 to October 31
Where: 1 Krisbury Ave, Thornhill
Hours: 6 pm to 10 pm
Tickets: Free, $5 minimum donation encouraged towards SickKids Foundation
Fear Farm
When: Now until October 30
Where: 936685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario
Hours: 7 pm to 11 pm
Tickets: Starting at $49.99, available here