Here are the top haunted houses to visit in the GTA this Halloween season

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 21 2022, 8:44 pm
Here are the top haunted houses to visit in the GTA this Halloween season
Halloween season is nearly upon us, and with that, Daily Hive has you covered on the top haunted houses in the Greater Toronto Area that will have you saying “fangs for the memories.” 

From Canada’s Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt to Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror, these are the can’t-miss haunted houses that’ll “give ’em pumpkin to talk about.” 

Halloween Haunt

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

When: September 23 to October 30
Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive
Hours: 7 pm to midnight, Saturdays and Sundays 
Tickets: $29.99 for Bring-A-Friend, $44.99 for individual admission, available here


Legends of Horror

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Legends Of Horror (@legends_ofhorror)

When: September 30 to October 31
Where: Casa Loma — 1 Austin Terrace
Hours: 5 to 6:30 pm for family hours, 7 pm to late for standard hours
Tickets: Starting at $45 for general admission and starting at $150 for VIP, available here


Haunted Harbour

Haunted Harbour

When: September 29 to October 31
Where: 1 Queen’s Quay West
Hours: 5:30 to 10 pm timeslots 
Tickets: General Admission $49, Youth (8-14) $39, Children (4-7) $29, Children 3 and under free


Martino Manor

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Martino Manor Haunted House (@martinomanor)

When: October 1 to October 31
Where: 7 McIntosh Avenue, Etobicoke
Hours: Thursday and Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm, Friday and  Saturday from 7 pm to 12 am
Tickets: $24.99 doors only, ages 14+ 


Screemers

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Screemers (@screemers)

When: October 6 to October 31
Where: 80 Interchange Way, Assembly Park, Vaughan
Hours: 7 pm to 10 pm timeslots
Tickets: $39.95


Ripley’s Aquarium Dark Waters

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (@ripleysaquaca)

When: Friday, October 28
Where: Ripley’s Aquarium, 288 Bremner Boulevard
Hours: Doors open at 8 pm
Tickets: $60 or $42 for members. 19+ only

 

Thornhill Woods Haunted House

Thornhill Woods Haunted House

When: October 28 to October 31
Where: 1 Krisbury Ave, Thornhill
Hours: 6 pm to 10 pm
Tickets: Free, $5 minimum donation encouraged towards SickKids Foundation


Fear Farm

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fear Farm (@fearfarm)

When: Now until October 30
Where: 936685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario
Hours: 7 pm to 11 pm
Tickets: Starting at $49.99, available here

