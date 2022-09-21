Here are the top haunted houses to visit in the GTA this Halloween season

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween season is nearly upon us, and with that, Daily Hive has you covered on the top haunted houses in the Greater Toronto Area that will have you saying “fangs for the memories.”

From Canada’s Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt to Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror, these are the can’t-miss haunted houses that’ll “give ’em pumpkin to talk about.”

Halloween Haunt

When: September 23 to October 30

Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive

Hours: 7 pm to midnight, Saturdays and Sundays

Tickets: $29.99 for Bring-A-Friend, $44.99 for individual admission, available here



Legends of Horror

When: September 30 to October 31

Where: Casa Loma — 1 Austin Terrace

Hours: 5 to 6:30 pm for family hours, 7 pm to late for standard hours

Tickets: Starting at $45 for general admission and starting at $150 for VIP, available here



Haunted Harbour

When: September 29 to October 31

Where: 1 Queen’s Quay West

Hours: 5:30 to 10 pm timeslots

Tickets: General Admission $49, Youth (8-14) $39, Children (4-7) $29, Children 3 and under free



Martino Manor

When: October 1 to October 31

Where: 7 McIntosh Avenue, Etobicoke

Hours: Thursday and Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 12 am

Tickets: $24.99 doors only, ages 14+



Screemers

When: October 6 to October 31

Where: 80 Interchange Way, Assembly Park, Vaughan

Hours: 7 pm to 10 pm timeslots

Tickets: $39.95



Ripley’s Aquarium Dark Waters

When: Friday, October 28

Where: Ripley’s Aquarium, 288 Bremner Boulevard

Hours: Doors open at 8 pm

Tickets: $60 or $42 for members. 19+ only

Thornhill Woods Haunted House

When: October 28 to October 31

Where: 1 Krisbury Ave, Thornhill

Hours: 6 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: Free, $5 minimum donation encouraged towards SickKids Foundation



Fear Farm

When: Now until October 30

Where: 936685 Blenheim Road, Bright, Ontario

Hours: 7 pm to 11 pm

Tickets: Starting at $49.99, available here