8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: October 14 to 16

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for things to do in Toronto this weekend? See Muse or Demi Lovato in concert then check out a Nigerian food festival.

We’re halfway through the spooky season so celebrate Halloween early with a pumpkin-themed event or scare yourself silly at an immersive zombie experience near Casa Loma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

What: Put your survival skills to the test at Toronto’s new zombie haunted house. Located south of Casa Loma, Zombie Apocalypse is a 45-minute immersive experience packed with spooky displays and live actors. Be warned: it’s not for the faint of heart.

When: Until October 31

Time: Open daily, 6 pm until late

Where: 175 Kendal Avenue

Price: Tickets start at $40 and go up to $50 after October 20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATasteOfNigeria (@a.taste.of.nigeria)

What: A Taste of Nigeria is coming to Toronto for one day only to celebrate the country’s culture, music, dance, art, fashion, and, of course, food. There’s also going to be a comedy performance, as well as a market.

When: October 16

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Royal Event Center — 30 Gordon Mackay Road

Price: Presale from $13.41, from $34.53 at the door, kids enter FREE

What: Enjoy a special evening of closed-door shopping and exclusive Med Spa offerings hosted by top industry experts. Then, sip some bubbly and discover which non-invasive, rejuvenating cosmetic treatments will give you the best results.

When: October 17

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Civello Queen Street — 269 Queen Street West

Price: Complimentary by invitation only. Sign up here to receive your invite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

What: After four years, Demi Lovato is back on the road with their Holy Fvck tour. Named after their eighth studio album, Lovato will be performing new tracks along with hits like “Here We Go Again” and “Don’t Forget.”

When: October 15

Time: 7 pm

Where: History — 1663 Queen Street East

Price: Check here for tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUSE (@muse)

What: Get ready to rock with Grammy Award-winning English rock band Muse. The group recently released their ninth album, Will of the People, and will be performing in Toronto’s History.

When: October 14

Time: 7 pm

Where: History — 1663 Queen Street East

Price: Check here for tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PumpkinFest Toronto (@pumpkinfestto)

What: PumpkinFest Toronto is back! Head to Downsview Park and check out this family-friendly event with jumping castles, rides, live entertainment, carnival games, photo ops, a pumpkin patch, and food trucks.

When: October 15 to 16

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Downsview Park, Festival Terrace — 35 Carl Hall Road

Price: Online $25, gate price $30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirvish (@mirvishproductions)

What: Based on the true events and controversy surrounding the Broadway show God of Vengeance, Indecent combines music, song, dance, and comedy to take viewers behind the scenes of this forgotten controversy.

When: October 14 to November 6

Time: Tuesday to Saturday, 8 pm; Wednesday, 1:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2 pm

Where: CAA Theatre — 651 Yonge Street

Price: From $50. Check here for tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tcbsworld

What: Browse through over one million new, vintage, and graded comic books from more than 100 vendor tables during the Toronto Comic Book Show. The event has been bringing together fans and collectors since 2014.

When: October 16

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Montecassino Hotel & Event Centre — 3710 Chesswood Drive

Price: $10