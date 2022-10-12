EventsHalloweenPets & Animals

Toronto's cutest dog costume "pawty" returns this Halloween (PHOTOS)

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Oct 12 2022, 9:07 pm
Toronto's cutest dog costume "pawty" returns this Halloween (PHOTOS)
The Bentway
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Nights of Lights

Fri, September 30, 6:30pm

Halloween Nights of Lights
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
The Chef Collective Toronto Battle

Mon, October 17, 5:30pm

The Chef Collective Toronto Battle
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It really doesn’t get more paw-some than this. 

Toronto’s cutest dog costume party, Howl’oween, returns this spooky season. This year, it’s taking place at the Bentway located at 250 Fort York Boulevard on Saturday, October 29.

All dogs and their respective owners can participate in the Costumed Pup Parade for a chance to win amazing prizes. Plus, there will be music, a festive photo selfie station, warm drinks, and plenty of local “fur-endly” vendors to shop at. 

The best part is this event is totally FREE. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Bentway 📍Toronto (@thebentway)

This year, there will be prizes awarded to dogs for the most fall-festive, most original, and best DIY costumes, so you’ll want to make sure your pooch is dressed to the nines. 

Additionally, an award will be handed out to the top fur family for Best Group Costume, giving you the opportunity to arrive in style with your pet. The weiner takes it all!

Howloween

The Bentway

Howloween

The Bentway

Following the prizing ceremony, attendees can enjoy and indulge in “Yappy Hour” with warm drinks and take advantage of a selfie station. 

It’s the costume “pawty” of the season, make no bones about it!

Howl’oween

When: Saturday, October 29
Where: The Bentway Skate Trail — 250 Fort York Boulevard
Time: 1 to 3:30 pm
Price: Free, register here

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ Halloween
+ Pets & Animals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.