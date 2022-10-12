Toronto's cutest dog costume "pawty" returns this Halloween (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It really doesn’t get more paw-some than this.

Toronto’s cutest dog costume party, Howl’oween, returns this spooky season. This year, it’s taking place at the Bentway located at 250 Fort York Boulevard on Saturday, October 29.

All dogs and their respective owners can participate in the Costumed Pup Parade for a chance to win amazing prizes. Plus, there will be music, a festive photo selfie station, warm drinks, and plenty of local “fur-endly” vendors to shop at.

The best part is this event is totally FREE.

This year, there will be prizes awarded to dogs for the most fall-festive, most original, and best DIY costumes, so you’ll want to make sure your pooch is dressed to the nines.

Additionally, an award will be handed out to the top fur family for Best Group Costume, giving you the opportunity to arrive in style with your pet. The weiner takes it all!

Following the prizing ceremony, attendees can enjoy and indulge in “Yappy Hour” with warm drinks and take advantage of a selfie station.

It’s the costume “pawty” of the season, make no bones about it!

When: Saturday, October 29

Where: The Bentway Skate Trail — 250 Fort York Boulevard

Time: 1 to 3:30 pm

Price: Free, register here