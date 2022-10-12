EventsNewsHalloween

Fear the walking dead: Step inside Toronto's scary zombie haunted house (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Oct 12 2022, 9:12 pm
Fear the walking dead: Step inside Toronto's scary zombie haunted house (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Natalia Buia/Daily Hive
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Nights of Lights

Fri, September 30, 6:30pm

Halloween Nights of Lights
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
The Chef Collective Toronto Battle

Mon, October 17, 5:30pm

The Chef Collective Toronto Battle
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If The Walking Dead has taught us anything it’s that fighting off zombies is harder than it looks. It’s also ten times scarier IRL.

There’s a new zombie haunted house in Toronto where you could put your survival skills to the test.

From October 13 until October 31, those brave enough can enter the Zombie Apocalypse located at 175 Kendal Avenue just south of Casa Loma.

The historical two-storey building on the corner has transformed into Biolux pharma lab, where zombies lurk around every corner.

The whole immersive experience is 45 minutes long. Every room at Biolux is decked out in creepy, scary displays with live actors and the spookiest designs.

Zombie Apocalypse is not for the faint of heart. If you love utter chaos and screaming at the top of your lungs, then this is the event for you.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Legends Of Horror (@legends_ofhorror)

The sets and zombies look real — a little too real, perhaps? It’s a testament to the meticulous hard work and dedication from the team at Secret City Adventures who are putting on this event.

So, do you think you’re ready to channel your inner Michonne or Rick?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Legends Of Horror (@legends_ofhorror)

Tickets to the zombie haunted house range in price and dates, according to the official website. The cheapest ticket costs $40 if you go any time before October 20. After that date, it’ll cost you $50 to enter — and hopefully, come out alive.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ Listed
+ News
+ Halloween
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.