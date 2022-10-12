Fear the walking dead: Step inside Toronto's scary zombie haunted house (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If The Walking Dead has taught us anything it’s that fighting off zombies is harder than it looks. It’s also ten times scarier IRL.

There’s a new zombie haunted house in Toronto where you could put your survival skills to the test.

From October 13 until October 31, those brave enough can enter the Zombie Apocalypse located at 175 Kendal Avenue just south of Casa Loma.

The historical two-storey building on the corner has transformed into Biolux pharma lab, where zombies lurk around every corner.

The whole immersive experience is 45 minutes long. Every room at Biolux is decked out in creepy, scary displays with live actors and the spookiest designs.

Zombie Apocalypse is not for the faint of heart. If you love utter chaos and screaming at the top of your lungs, then this is the event for you.

The sets and zombies look real — a little too real, perhaps? It’s a testament to the meticulous hard work and dedication from the team at Secret City Adventures who are putting on this event.

So, do you think you’re ready to channel your inner Michonne or Rick?

Tickets to the zombie haunted house range in price and dates, according to the official website. The cheapest ticket costs $40 if you go any time before October 20. After that date, it’ll cost you $50 to enter — and hopefully, come out alive.