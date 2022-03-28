8 things to do in Toronto this week: March 28 to April 3

The Boy Who Loved Monsters The Girl Who Loved Peas

From a unique take on Frida Kahlo’s work to a stage performance celebrating the Chinese heritage, there’s a lot to do in Toronto this week.

Start your day with coffee at a new coffee spot (the hot chocolate is worth a try) then head to an all-day brunch spot where you can order mimosas or even a beermosa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Battle Toronto (@artbattletoronto)

What: Watch paint fly as artists battle it out at the ArtBattle Toronto: All-Stars. The live tournament will see artists compete with each other in three fast-paced rounds with the audience determining the ultimate winner. Buy your tickets here.

When: March 29

Time: 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Where: The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West

Price: General admission $25, tickets at the door $30, early bird $20, students $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

What: Who doesn’t love all-day brunch? Calgary breakfast spot OEB Breakfast Co. opens on March 28 and will be serving dishes like breakfast poutines, lobster scramble, and the Big Ahi Tuna burger. It even has a bar for mimosas every day. And if you’re looking to mix things up, there is also beermosas and rummosas.

When: Opens March 28

Time: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 3 pm, weekends 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 125 East Liberty Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shen Yun (@shenyunperformingarts)

What: Shen Yun is a colourful celebration of China’s rich history through classical dance, traditional costumes, and operatic singing. The show is made up of 20 pieces, telling stories about legends and dynasties. Shen Yun tours 150 cities around the world every year.

When: April 1 to 10

Time: 7:30 pm, additional performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm

Where: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen Street West

Price: From $100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Of A Kind (@ooak_toronto)



What: If you’re always on the hunt for unique pieces, you’ll certainly find something you’ll love at the One of a Kind Spring Show. Over 350 artisans, creators and designers will be selling everything from clothing to home décor.

When: March 30 to April 3

Time: Varies

Where: Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: Adults $15, seniors (65+) $8.50, students $10, children/youth (five to seventeen years old) $8.50, children (under five)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Immersive Frida Kahlo (@fridaimmersive)

What: The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit lets you dive into the artist’s world where visitors can learn about Kahlo’s work, life, and struggles. But this is no ordinary exhibit. Technology helps to bring the artist’s pieces to life with 500,000 cubic feet of art, 90,000,000 pixels, and 1,200,000 frames of video.

When: Opens March 31

Time: Arrive 20 minutes before the scheduled time

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Price: From $44.99, children (six to 16 years old) $29.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello Coffee (@hellocoffeeto)

What: Christie Pits Park is getting a new coffee shop. The cheerfully decorated Hello Coffee shop offers a wide variety of coffee and tea but also a banana hot chocolate that’s perfect for these cold spring days.

When: Open Monday to Sunday

Time: 7:30 am to 6 pm

Where: 800 Bloor Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Queer Film Festival (@torontoqueerfilmfestival)

What: Toronto Queer Film Festival

When: March 31 to April 3

Time: Afrofuturism, Indigenous futurism, technology, and sci-fi are very much at the forefront of this year’s Toronto Queer Film Festival. Expect an outstanding lineup of movies, videos, workshops, and presentations during this virtual event.

Where: Online

Price: All events are pay-what-you-can (suggested $20-$80)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors)

What: It was a crazy weekend for the Raptors after a speaker caught fire during a game against the Indiana Pacers, forcing the game to be suspended and the venue to be evacuated. On Monday, the Raptors head back to Scotiabank Arena, this time to play against the Boston Celtics.

When: March 28

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street