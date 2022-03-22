The Boy Who Loved Monsters The Girl Who Loved Peas

Walk through rainbow-coloured fields of tulips and create your own bouquet at this farm outside Toronto.

Located in Fenwick, TASC Tulip Farm is a 25-acre farm that grows 82 varieties of tulips. This year, visitors can stroll through fields of two million tulips. Not only does the farm offer amazing photo ops but visitors also receive a beautifully wrapped bouquet of 10 tulips with their admission ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TASC (@tascgrowtogether)

So when’s the opening date? Well, that depends on the tulips.

“We’re waiting for our tulips to sprout to determine our reopening day but anticipate to welcome visitors in late April or early May,” a representative told Daily Hive. “Our closing day will depend on Mother Nature but we’re hoping to open for at least three weeks. Our fingers are crossed for a cool spring as the tulips need cool temperatures.”

But there’s more to enjoy than just tulips.

This year, expect a show garden, picnic tables under a tent, and food trucks. If you’d rather have a mini photoshoot, there’s a variety of props to choose from such as Dutch clogs, a picture frame, an antique bed, Dutch bikes, and a colourful door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TASC (@tascgrowtogether)

They also have merchandise like T-shirts and canvas bags. If your visit has inspired you to grow your own little tulip garden, they’ve got you covered. You can buy gardening products like spring bulbs, seed plugs, and a variety of fall tulip bulbs, similar to the ones grown at the farm.

Ticket sales start in April so check here for updates.