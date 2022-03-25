Get ready for all-day brunch! Popular Canadian breakfast spot OEB Breakfast Co. will open its Toronto location next week.

Liberty Village will now be home to the beloved brunch spot, located at 125 East Liberty Street. Doors will open to the public on March 28.

“Our morning meals deserve the same chef-inspired artistry and passion that Torontonians have come to expect from a dining experience,” said Mauro Martina, Founder and Head Chef.

“We’re bringing innovation to the breakfast table with creations that will change our guest perception of what breakfast can be.”

The location spans 2,720 square feet and features a 92-seat indoor dining room with egg-inspired decor.

They also have a bar for brunchtime cocktails and an outdoor patio big enough to seat 40 people.

Their most famous dishes include their signature breakfast poutines, lobster scramble, and the popular Big Ahi Tuna Burger. So if you’re a big brunch person, this is the place to be.

OEB is a Calgary-founded joint that opened its first location back in 2009. It has since expanded to Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Vancouver.

OEB Breakfast Co.

Address: 125 East Liberty Street, Toronto