8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: April 25 to May 1

Looking for things to do in Toronto? Don’t worry, you’re going to be busy this week.

There are loads of art events taking place, including a citywide art festival and an exhibit at one of the oldest buildings in Thornhill-Markham. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can wow everyone at an open mic night.

However, if you just need a quick break from the hustle and bustle, why not drive a few hours outside the city to find the best spot for stargazing? Don’t forget your telescope.

What: It’s an evening of Irish dance and magic at Celtic Illusion: Reimagined. Now in its tenth year, the family-friendly production combines music, choreography, and spellbinding illusions. Book your ticket here.

When: April 25

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East

Price: $75.39

What: Check out documentaries by Toronto-based filmmakers during Hot Docs Festival. Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children is about the dark history of Huronia Regional Centre, a now-closed institution in Ontario for developmentally disabled children. There’s also Okay! (The ASD Band film), which follows four talented musicians who are on the autism spectrum. Viewers also have the option to stream shows online. Buy tickets here.

When: April 28 to May 8

Where: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor Street West

Price: Screenings $19, special presentations $22, unlimited online pass $299

What: Leave the city lights behind and see the night sky in a whole new way during the Laser-Guided Stargazing Tours. Located 37 km north of Napanee, the Lennox & Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area offers clear views and a concrete spot for cameras and telescopes. The viewing area is open from dusk until dawn. Check here for directions and more information. Reserve your spot here.

When: April 29 to 30

Time: 9 pm

Where: 7980 County Road 41, Erinsville

Price: Free

What: CoMotion Festival is a celebration of work by Deaf and disabled artists. From visual arts to performances, the festival focuses on inclusion and explores the experience of living in a “one size fits one” world.

When: Until May 1

Time: Varies

Where: 235 Queens Quay West

Price: $10 to $40; pay what you wish

What: Head to Supermarket for The Big Fam Jam, a lively open mic night that draws hundreds of “funk-loving” people.

When: April 26 to 27

Time: 9 pm to 12 pm

Where: Supermarket Toronto, 268 Augusta Avenue

Price: Pay what you can at the door

What: In the mood for a late-night burger? Happy Burgers just opened its second location at 881 Yonge Street, and they’re open until 1 am every day. They’ve also got crispy fried spicy chicken burgers and a plant-based cheeseburger. Make sure to order the cookies and cream shake.

Time: Monday to Friday 11 am to 1 am, Saturday to Sunday 12 pm to 1 am

Where: 881 Yonge Street and 76 Lippincott Street

What: Go to an art exhibit at the Heintzman House, one of the oldest buildings in Thornhill-Markham. Artwork by local artists ranges from landscape pieces to abstract paintings.

When: April 30 to May 1

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Heintzman House, 135 Bay Thorn Drive, Markham

Price: Free

What: Myseym Intersections 2022 is an annual festival with free exhibits, tours, and events across the city. The festival returns in person after two years with collaborative projects and work by over 30 artists and 10 community collectives.

When: Until April 30

Where: Various locations

Price: Free