You can dine in the woods at this farm near Toronto next month

Apr 25 2022, 3:33 pm
@pinglesfarm/Instagram | @chef_inthe_bush/Instagram
If you’ve ever wanted to try a more rustic fine dining experience, a farm near Toronto is cooking up nine-course meals in the back forty.

Pingle’s Farm in Hampton, Ontario, hosts Chef in the Bush on select dates throughout May. The dining experience will serve up several courses cooked over an open fire at the farm’s “bush camp.”

The whole experience starts with a 20-minute walk out to the farm’s edge, and then you get to sit back, relax, and watch someone cook over an open fire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pingle’s Farm Market (@pinglesfarm)

If you don’t like watching people cook for you, you can wander along some of the trails or sit by the fire pit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Garcia (@chef_inthe_bush)

The nine-course meal will be seasonally inspired and feature local and Canadian ingredients. While some of the menu is kept a surprise, you can expect to see tomahawk steak, heritage chicken, and an elevated poutine!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pingle’s Farm Market (@pinglesfarm)


The Chef in the Bush experience is currently planned to take place on May 14, 15, 21 and 22. The event starts at 11:30 am and runs to 3 pm. Tickets are $199 each and cover the costs of the nine-course meal and alcohol pairings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pingle’s Farm Market (@pinglesfarm)

When: May 15 & 16 and May 21 & 22

Where: Pingle’s Farm, 1805 Taunton Road, Hampton, Ontario

Tickets: $199 per person; tickets can be purchased on Pingle’s website.

