A Toronto staple known for its mouthwatering smash burgers is expanding and has opened up its second location in Rosedale.

Happy Burger made its name when it first opened at 76 Lippincott Street, flipping up some crispy and delicious smash burgers.

It found success in the burger scene and has now opened its newest location at 881 Yonge Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥 (@happyburgerto)

You might also like: "Not this again": McDonald's McPizza is trending on Twitter

5 major fast food announcements in Canada that you may have missed

Jumbo Lobster Restaurant is Markham's newest seafood spot

The menu will have the same great items served at its first location, including the happy cheeseburger, happy dog, happy chicken, Pastrami burger, Impossible burger, and more.

If you’re craving a late-night burger, you’re in luck because it’s open until 1 am every day.

Check out the new spot as of today.

Happy Burger

Address: 881 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-558-3048

Instagram | Website