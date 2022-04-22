A Toronto staple known for its mouthwatering smash burgers is expanding and has opened up its second location in Rosedale.
Happy Burger made its name when it first opened at 76 Lippincott Street, flipping up some crispy and delicious smash burgers.
It found success in the burger scene and has now opened its newest location at 881 Yonge Street.
View this post on Instagram
The menu will have the same great items served at its first location, including the happy cheeseburger, happy dog, happy chicken, Pastrami burger, Impossible burger, and more.
If you’re craving a late-night burger, you’re in luck because it’s open until 1 am every day.
Check out the new spot as of today.
Happy Burger
Address: 881 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-558-3048