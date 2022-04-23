Wild party: You can go to a tiger's birthday bash in Toronto next week

3 Things to Consider When Advancing your Career

It’s not every day that a tiger turns one year old! The Toronto Zoo’s Amur tiger cub Mila is about to celebrate her big day, and everyone’s invited.

On Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, you can come to the zoo and see Mila and her whole family having birthday fun with special enrichment programs.

It might be better to come Sunday so you can watch her tear into a special birthday cake.

Want to celebrate Mila’s first birthday at the Zoo next weekend? 🐅🐾 See details here: https://t.co/bYkYdBEAbp. Presented by @GTboutique. #TOTigerCub pic.twitter.com/BOTHoLAEO7 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) April 23, 2022

Giant Tiger is helping throw the party, and you’ll get to see “Friendly,” the Giant Tiger mascot, and take rides on the Giant Tiger Train while you’re there.

Mila is the only surviving tiger cub from a litter of three born to 14-year-old tiger Mazy last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoolife (@zoolife.tv)

Last summer, the zoo said it was “heartbroken” after losing two of the three cubs due to medical conditions, but they predicted that Mila would continue to grow healthy and strong.

So this weekend will be a celebration of life worth making the trip out to the zoo for.

Mila’s First Birthday Weekend

When: Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, zoo hours are 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Toronto Zoo, 2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto

Cost: from $27.99

Tickets: Available online