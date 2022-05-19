8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this Victoria Day weekend: May 20 to 23

Looking to make plans during this Victoria Day long weekend?

The next few days are packed with events and festivals. Eat your way through a new Asian night market, try out new cocktails at a drink festival, and dance to EDM music by the lake and watch the sun go down.

If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway, train fares start at $10 on weekends or if you’d like to explore the city like a tourist, we’d recommend a miniatures exhibit where you can see Canada from a different perspective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORTHERN HEAT RIB SERIES (@northernheatribseries)

What: Head to Yonge-Dundas Square for some mouth-waterin’, finger-lickin’, belly-rubbin’ good BBQ during the weekend-long Downtown Toronto Rib and Beer Festival by Northern Heat Rib Series. There’s free admission, live music, giant yard games, and carnival eats.

When: May 20 to 22

Time: Friday and Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 1 Dundas Street East

Price: Free entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superfresh.to (@superfresh.to)

What: From pork belly to bao to Japanese sandwiches, explore a world of Asian flavours at Superfresh, a new 4,000-square-foot night market in the Annex. Enjoy sweet treats like mochi muffins and gluten-free items like Asian-inspired tiramisus.

Time: Closed Tuesdays. Open Monday and Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to late

Where: 384 Bloor Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niagara Falls Canada (@niagarafallstourismcanada)

What: Save on parking and gas prices. Starting May 21, you can take the train to Niagara Falls and select Ontario destinations for $10 for a single day on a weekend or $15 for the entire weekend. The seasonal schedule will be available from Victoria Day until Thanksgiving weekend.

When: Starting May 21

Price: $10 for a single weekend day, $15 for the entire weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

What: Harry Styles is coming to Toronto and will be performing at Scotiabank Arena on August 15 and 16. Make sure your concert outfit is on point with cute apparel such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies at the three-day Harry’s House Pop-Up. American Express Card Members get to shop an hour before the store opens to the public.

When: May 20 to 22

Time: Friday 3 pm to 4 pm*, 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday 10 am to 11 am*, 11 am to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 11 am*, 11 am to 6 pm (*American Express® Card Members Early Access Shopping)

Where: 501 Queen Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fizz Fest Toronto (@fizzfesttoronto)

What: Drink and be merry at Fizz Fest Toronto, a two-day event dedicated to seltzers, ciders, and premixed cocktails. Expect appearances by TV host and drag queen Priyanka and performances of classic pop and rock by Dwayne.

When: May 21 to 22

Time: 12 pm

Where: Garrison Common, 100 Garrison Road

Price: $49.47

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Electric Island (@electricislandto)

What: Electric Island’s 10th season kicks off its four-weekend concert series on May 22. Performers include Charlotte De Witte, Nic Fanciulli, Mustafa Ismaeel, Loco Dice, and more. Set times won’t be finalized until the day of the show so make sure to check the site. Guests aren’t allowed to bring their own food or drink (including water), however, there will be various food trucks and drinks onsite.

When: May 22

Time: Doors open at 3 pm

Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: Tickets start from $115.45

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbourfront Centre (@harbourfrontcentre)

What: A’nó:wara Dance Theatre’s Sky Dancers is a stunning dance piece that explores the effects of the 1907 Quebec Bridge disaster that killed 33 Mohawk ironworkers. The performance dives into how the tragedy echoes across generations today. The production is overseen by award-winning Mohawk and mixed heritage choreographer/director Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, whose great-grandfather Louis D’Aillebous died in the tragedy.

When: May 20 to 22

Time: Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday 2 pm

Where: Fleck Dance Theatre, Queen’s Quay Terminal, third floor, 207 Queens Quay West

Price: Suggested $15-$95, pay what you wish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Canada (@littlecanada)

What: If you love miniatures, you’ll love the new additions at Little Canada. Some recognizable new locations include Young and Dundas Square, Old and New City Hall, the AGO, and OCAD University. Little Canada is open on Victoria Day.

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Little Canada, 10 Dundas Street East

Price: Adults $32, students and seniors $28, children four to 12 years old $22, children three years old and under are free