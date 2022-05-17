A three-day Harry Styles pop-up store is coming to Toronto

Harry Styles fans have a lot to keep up with. Early in May, the artist announced the dates for his North America tour and his new album, titled Harry’s House, which drops on May 20.

Well, check your calendar, Harries, because a pop-up store is coming to Canada.

The store will be open for just three days from May 20 to 22 in nine cities: Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Paris, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and, of course, Toronto.

Make sure your concert outfit is on point with cute apparel such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

There are also accessories like keychains, water bottles, a tote bag, and makeup bags.

And you can kick it old school with CD, vinyl, and cassette tape versions of his albums.

The pop-up will be located at 501 Queen Street West and American Express Card Members in Canada will have a whole hour to shop before it opens to the general public. Members also get access to presale tickets for the concert starting May 24. Styles will be performing at Scotiabank Arena on August 15 and 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

General public ticket sales begin at noon local time on May 25. But if you’re a super fan, you can sign up here and get a code that’ll put you in line before anyone else. The deadline for the Verified Plan pre-sale is May 19.

Check here for more information about the pop-up.

What: Harry’s House Pop-Up

When: May 20 to 22

Time: Friday 3 pm to 4 pm*, 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday 10 am to 11 am*, 11 am to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 11 am*, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 501 Queen Street West

*American Express® Card Members Early Access Shopping