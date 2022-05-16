Toronto’s newest Asian night market is now open and the experience is amazing (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s newest Asian night market, Superfresh, officially opened its doors on Saturday.

Taking over the Annex Food Hall location, Superfresh is a 4000 sq ft space that offers an authentic night market experience, with a variety of Asian-led and -owned businesses, food vendors, and more, with a common goal of creating a community that represents Asian cuisines and culture.

“We wanted to create a community and cultural hub, not just simply a spot to eat,” said co-owner Trevor Lui in a press release.

“By curating an entirely authentic and fully Asian concept, it allows us to celebrate much of the things we hold near and dear to our hearts in creating a unique and inclusive space for locals and tourists to explore.”

We had the privilege to visit before its grand opening, and here’s the first look of Superfresh, a space dedicated to delicious food, good times and being unapologetically Asian.

Guests were greeted at the front with a traditional Chinese lion dance performance, which is customary in many Asian cultures to chase away negative spirits, and welcome prosperity, good luck and fortune.

As guests make their way into the indoor night market, they’re welcomed by a sign to leave shoes at the door and a basket of slippers. Referencing the Asian custom to leave shoes at the door before entering a home (IYKYK!).

And to many – it did feel like home. The night market features Asian-led and -owned businesses across Toronto, including Bao Bird, Big Beef Bowl, Jajan, Katsupan, The Good Goods, Auntie’s Supply, Ssam Cha, and Bar Superfresh.

Here’s an inside look at each vendor by sequence as you enter the night market!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auntie’s Supply (@auntiessupply)



Auntie’s Supply is the first business to greet guests as they walk in. To a few, visiting Auntie’s Supply can be super nostalgic. The Auntie’s Supply is a superette selling Asian snacks and ingredients focusing on Asian millennials. They carry snacks like different flavoured pocky, Japanese Kit Kats, instant noodles, and more, so please #ComeVisitAuntie.

Beside Auntie’s Supply is The Good Goods, a stall specializing in mochi muffins with over 40 flavours, highlighting unique Asian-Canadian flavours like matcha green tea, hojicha black sesame, black forest, and many more.

Located at the very corner of the night market, you’re drawn to the attention by the sound of fresh hand-pulled noodles being slammed and pulled before being dunked to boil. The Big Beef Bowl is a traditional Lanzhou-Style noodle shop, offering fresh noodles with traditional toppings such as brisket, pan-fried dumplings, and other Asian dishes.

Beside the Big Beef Bowl is Jajan. In the Indonesian dialect, Bahasa, “Jajan” means “treat 🗣️ yourself 🗣️.” Jajan specializes in serving authentic Indonesian street food cultures such as chicken satay with an Indonesian twist of peanut sauce and fried tofu. Jajan perfectly captures sweet, spicy and savoury street foods.

Katsupan is a local Japanese sandwich shop specializing in Japanese milk bread, known as “Shokupan.” Katsupan carries different sandwiches, including chicken katsu, pork katsu, shrimp katsu, and many more.

Bao Bird is inspired by the market streets of Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan. Bao Bird offers Asian small plate dishes, including bao sandwiches, also known as “sando baos,” usually stuffed with different meats like pulled beef and chicken. The crisp of the sando baos will leave you wanting seconds (or thirds, or fourths).

Bar Superfresh is designed to highlight the Asian culture with mahjong tiles, Asian propaganda and bright red neon lights. Globally acclaimed bartender Evelyn Chick uniquely curates the bar menu, with drinks infused with Asian ingredients such as the Superfresh Spritz – a lemongrass-infused vodka with pomelo ginseng cordial. Bar Superfresh truly radiates and tastes like an authentic bar experience in Asia.

Located at the back of the night market, through the hidden back door, is a Korean speakeasy. “Ssam cha” in Korea means the third round of social drinking – this bar serves traditional Korean bar snacks, also known as “anju,” to keep you fueled enough for the next round. Happy hour every 4 pm to 7 pm.

Superfresh’s night market space is uniquely and strategically designed to create the ultimate unapologetically Asian homage to the Asian culture and people.

In one night, we were able to transport ourselves and our taste buds to different Asian countries through this immersive and delicious Asian night market experience.

Now, it’s time for you to experience the full menu of the newest Asian night market in Toronto!

Superfresh

Address: 384 Bloor Street West

Phone: (647) 979-0384

Instagram | Facebook | Website