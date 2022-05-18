If you’ve been meaning to binge all the episodes of Friends, we’d suggest you start now. “The Friends Experience: The One in Toronto” is coming to the city this summer and will be unlike any episode you’ve seen before.

Located at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, it will feature 12 “nostalgia-packed” rooms, including Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Central Perk, and the famous fountain scene. The website promises that “you’ll even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy,” so get the giant poking device ready.

There will also be many props and costumes to bring you “one step closer to your favourite characters.”

Here are just some of the scenes you can recreate:

Chilling in Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

Drinking a giant cup of coffee at Central Perk.

And the famous scene with Ross’ new couch. PIVOT!

An on-site store will be packed with merch and open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests. Some of the items include a “How you doin’?” jersey, a turkey head enamel pin, and an oversized Central Perk mug. You can also buy Friends board games, tote bags, and more.

The exhibit was originally created to commemorate the show’s 25th anniversary and has had several successful runs in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and Washington, DC.

“We are looking forward to the debut of ‘The Friends Experience’ in Canada,” said Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Superfly X, the company that helped Warner Bros. create the exhibit. “Friends fans in Toronto and those visiting the area will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before.”

For tickets, sign up online and join the waitlist. Sales begin on Thursday, May 26, at 9 am ET. Tickets are $34.50 plus taxes and fees; private access tickets are also available for groups of up to six or 10 guests.

Organizers, Superfly X, want to assure visitors that COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, including social distancing, recommending masks, and sanitizing the space to ensure that the space is “Monica Clean.”

Check here for tickets.

The Friends Experience: The One in Toronto

When: July 14 to January 2

Time: Thursday, May 26, at 9 am ET

Where: Yorkdale Shopping Centre (across from the LEGO® Store), 3401 Dufferin Street

Price: $34.50