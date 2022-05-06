St. Lawrence Market will be staying open longer starting this summer

You’ll soon have more time to shop for produce and enjoy a peameal bacon sandwich because starting this summer, St. Lawrence Market will be extending its hours.

On May 6, the city announced that the market would be expanding its hours during a one-year pilot project.

There will be more time to sleep in and more time to shop because starting July 31, the new operating hours under the pilot will be:

Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 am to 7 pm

Saturdays, 7 am to 5 pm

Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Closed on Mondays

The new schedule means that the Market will be open on Sundays, have later opening times, and later closing times on weekdays.

The move comes after the City collected and analyzed feedback from stakeholders, merchants, customers, and neighbourhood residents. The announcement gives the Market’s 120 vendors, merchants, and farmers three months to make necessary adjustments for the expanded hours.

The pilot will run for one year from July 31 and, depending on the results, could be a more permanent schedule for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

Mayor John Tory said that re-launching extended hours of operation is “very exciting” and that COVID-19 had affected earlier plans to launch the project.

“The new hours of operation pilot project modernizes the Market’s operations and ensures that more people – residents and visitors to our city – have the opportunity to experience this amazing, historic Toronto destination,” he said.

Below are the Market’s current operating hours:

South Market:

Tuesdays to Fridays, 9 am to 5 pm

Saturdays, 5 am to 4 pm

Sundays and Mondays, closed

Farmers Market:

Saturdays, 5 am to 3 pm

Sunday Antique Market:

Sundays, 7 am to 4 pm