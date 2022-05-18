Victoria Day long weekend looks a lot different this time compared to last year, when lockdowns were extended until the summer due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Toronto is starting to look like its pre-pandemic self with the return of popular annual events and patios as restaurants make the most of the warm days ahead, although this weekend looks like a rainy one.

So whether you’re looking to celebrate with family or friends or simply want to make the most of the extra day off to run errands, here’s what’s open and closed in Toronto during the Victoria Day long weekend from Friday, May 20 to 23.

TTC

All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but start at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not typically operate on Sundays will not run on the holiday. Check here for more information.

Grocery stores

While many grocery stores will be closed on Victoria Day weekend, these are some that will remain open:

Galleria Supermarket: 7040 Yonge Street, Thornhill, 7 am to 12 am, 865 York Mills Road, 7 am to 10 pm, 351 Bloor Street West, 8 am to 10 pm

H-Mart: 703 Yonge Street Toronto and 388 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm

The Kitchen Table: 155 Dupont Street, 7 am to 10 pm; 389 Spadina Road, 7 am to 11 pm; 705 King Street West, 7 am to 12 am

Loblaws: 60 Carlton Street, 7 am to 8 pm

Pusateri’s: 1539 Avenue Road, 7 am to 6 pm; 57 Yorkville Avenue, 8 am to 7 pm; 2901 Bayview Avenue, 9 am to 6 pm; Saks Food Hall Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, 9 am to 7 pm; Saks Food Hall, Toronto Eaton Centre, 176 Yonge Street, 11 am to 6 pm

Rabba: Various locations, open 24 hours

Pharmacies

Rexall: 159 Yonge Street 9 am to 6 pm, 250 University Avenue 9 am to 10 pm, 777 Bay Street 8 am to 8 pm, 63 Front Street East 9 am to 6 pm, 285 Spadina Avenue 9 am to 7 pm, 63 Wellesley Street East 9 am to 10 pm, 474 Spadina Avenue 9 am to 7 pm, 539 Parliament Street 9 am to 6 pm, 345 Bloor Street 9 am to 6 pm, 87 Avenue Road 9 am to 6 pm, 1093 Queen West 8 am to 8 pm

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on Victoria Day weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Liquor stores

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday, May 23.

The Beer Store locations in the Toronto area will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Victoria Day. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Malls and attractions

Bayview Village: Closed but some restaurants and cafes will open from 9 am

Canada’s Wonderland: 10 am to 8 pm

CF Shops at Don Mills: Retail stories will be closed, but some restaurants and cafes will remain open from 10 am

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 am to 7 pm

Outlet Collection at Niagara: 11 am to 7 pm

Pacific Mall: 11 am to 8 pm

Square One: 11 am to 6 pm

Vaughn Mills: 11 am to 7 pm