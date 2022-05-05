8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: May 6 to 8

It’s getting warm in Toronto and it’s about to get even warmer next week. But before things heat up even more, enjoy the mild weather this weekend by going to High Park for the long-awaited cherry blossoms that are finally in bloom. And if you want to avoid the crowds, make sure to go early.

If you’re in the mood to shop, there’s an outdoor market promoting queer-owned businesses, a women’s show with 500 exhibitors, a massive vintage market, as well as a fashion event happening this weekend. And if you’re in the mood for a bit of a challenge, gather your buddies and head to Toronto’s Harbourfront and enter a ghost ship for a unique take on escape rooms.

What: The highly anticipated cherry blossoms are at peak bloom and with flowers only lasting from four to seven days depending on the weather, you won’t want to miss this experience. Cool, calm weather can extend the bloom period according to High Park Nature Centre, while “warm, unsettled weather can shorten it.” Keep track of the blooms here with the City of Toronto’s live BloomCam.

Where: High Park, 1873 Bloor Street West

What: Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities is on until July 17 and they’ve teamed up with Shangri-La Toronto for a limited-edition afternoon tea. The menu includes “Invisible Lobster Roll,” “Steak & Disappearing Potato,” and “World’s Lightest Baguette.” Reservations can be made via OpenTable, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 647-788-8281.

When: Until July 10

Where: Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Toronto, 188 University Avenue

Price: $98 per person

What: Forty Canadian fashion designers will showcase their work during Fashion Art Show, Toronto’s longest-running fashion week. The event will include art installations and shopping.

When: May 6 to 8

Time: Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 2 pm to 10 pm, Sunday 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street

Price: VIP pass $275, weekend pass $150, day pass $75, day pass (front row) $115, single show $40

What: Live out your Pirates of the Caribbean fantasy during this unique escape room experience at Toronto’s Harbourfront. Set sail on this ghost ship where you and your friends will have an hour to figure out puzzles before the ship returns to the dock. There will be live actors to guide you through your swashbuckling adventure.

When: May 7 to October 31

Time: Game times start at 5:45 pm, 7:45 pm, and 9:45 pm

Where: 585 Queens Quay West

Price: $20

What: If you’re looking for unique home décor or something fabulous to add to your wardrobe, then head to the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show for a wide selection of curated pieces from different eras.

When: May 7 to 8

Time: Saturday 12 pm to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place, 180 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: $12. Sign up for the email newsletter for a $2 admission discount

What: The International Storytelling Festival returns for its 43rd year, bringing together storytellers from across the country and around the world. Participants include Alton Chung, who tells folk tales and ghost stories from the Japanese-American experience of WWII, as well as storyteller Isaac Murdoch from Cutler, Ontario, who lives in the forest at Nimkii Aazhibikong, an Indigenous community. Other events include talks, workshops, and concerts.

When: May 6 to 15

Where: Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Avenue

Price: Festival pass $186.45, online pass $113, individual tickets are available here.

What: Toronto Queer Market is back for its spring edition with 30 vendors such as PiktureThis, Afrodelik, and 416Champion, a gender-free accessories and clothing brand. There’s more than just shopping, too. There’s a comedy and drag show, as well as music and dancing.

When: May 7

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church Street; in case of rain, the event will be held at the 519 Community Centre ballroom

Price: Free. Optional donation upon entry

What: Shop for fashion, beauty, home design, food, and more during the National Women’s Show. The event will feature over 500 exhibitors and include runway shows, as well as performances by Big City Lights and Coty Robinson.

When: May 6 to 8

Time: Friday 10 am to 7 pm, Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building (Hall A and B), 255 Front Street West

Price: $15