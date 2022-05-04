Doors Open Ontario is back in-person in Toronto this month

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Doors Open Ontario has returned, and Toronto will be taking part later this month!

Doors Open Ontario, a program by Ontario Heritage Trust, gives people exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at some of the province’s cultural and natural wonders. You’ll be able to take a peek at spaces usually closed off to the public!

“We invite everyone to take this staycation opportunity to go out during this Doors Open Ontario season to rediscover the province’s heritage treasures first-hand,” John Ecker, Chair of the Ontario Heritage Trust, said in a press release. “Old or new, each site will deepen your understanding of Ontario’s history and showcase the breadth of our local heritage.”

Doors Open Toronto will be held on May 28 and May 29. More than 100 sites will be participating! This year, they’ve ramped up offerings at Nathan Phillips Square, too! There will be photo exhibits, sculptures, live music and guided walking tours.

There will be nine free walking tours throughout the weekend. They’ll explore Toronto’s history and architecture in several neighbourhoods. Make sure you register for the sites you want to see, as space is limited!

Whether you want to visit an old firehouse, an old mill, or see the inside of a mosque, Doors Open Toronto has a ton of amazing spaces for you to visit. Check out all the participating sites on the City’s Doors Open Toronto website.

Doors Open Ontario will hit nine cities in the province. The program will kick off in Peterborough on May 7 and end in Cornwall on August 20 and 21.

Can’t make it in person? Don’t worry, Digital Doors Open has plenty of videos for you to watch from the comfort of your home.

Here’s a full list of participating cities: