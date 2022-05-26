8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: May 27 to 29

With sunny skies ahead, we couldn’t ask for better weather in Toronto this weekend. And it’s just as well because Doors Open Ontario is finally back. Take a peek inside the Ontario Legislative Building or visit Lower Bay Station, a popular filming location.

Are you binge-watching Stranger Things this weekend? Then savour the weather during a watch party at a popular Toronto patio. From an outdoor market to a free concert at the park, there’s a lot going on to keep you busy this weekend.

What: Organized by Ontario Heritage Trust, Doors Open Ontario is back in person. Take a peek inside some of the province’s unique spots and architectural wonders that are usually closed to the public. In addition to walking tours, you can check out exhibits, sculptures, and live music. Check here for a list of participating locations. If you can’t make it, don’t worry: there’s also a virtual tour.

When: May 28 to 29

Where: Various locations

Price: Free

What: There’s no need to go to the suburbs to get your fix of Swedish food. Condo-dwellers can now shop at IKEA’s new downtown location. While it’s much smaller than the standard store, it still has pretty much everything you’ll need to decorate your space. Don’t forget to stop for cinnamon buns at The Swedish Deli or meatballs at the food hall.

Time: Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Aura Shopping Centre, 382 Yonge Street

What: El and the gang are back for season 4 of Stranger Things, and Netflix is celebrating it in true Hawkins style. Toronto’s popular patio has been transformed into the Upside Down with photo ops with a flipped Hawkins police car, vines, spooky red lighting, as well as a team in hazmat suits. There’s also a watch party scheduled for Sunday evening, so be there or be square.

When: May 26 to 29

Time: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 5 pm to 11 pm. Watch party starts at 7 pm on Sunday and doors open at 5:30 pm

Where: RendezViews West, 229 Richmond Street West

What: Follow the white rabbit at this Alice in Wonderland pop-up bar. Swap tea for something boozy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience. The 90-minute experience brings the beloved novel to life, and guests get to create their own cocktails, solve riddles, paint roses, and enjoy “Eat Me” cookies. Make sure to book ahead though because slots are filling up fast.

When: July 6 to October 6

Where: Thirty Six Knots, 1212 Yonge Street

Price: $47

What: Shop for treats and accessories for your pets during the fourth annual Party 4 Paws Pet Fair. The event is hosted by Guardian’s Best, an animal rescue foundation that helps animals in need. Not only will you be supporting local businesses, but you’ll also have the chance to meet celebrity pets and maybe even start your animal adoption journey.

When: May 28 (rain date May 29)

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen Street W

Price: Free

What: Taking place every last Sunday of the month, Bar Reyna’s Drag Brunch is back, and this time diners will get the chance to meet Carlotta Carlisle and Devine Darling. Make sure to book a table in advance. Check here for more information.

When: May 29

Time: 11 am and 2 pm seatings

Where: Bar Reyna, 158 Cumberland Street

What: Try some delicious wine and ethnic cuisine during the Spring Into Spice Food & Wine Festival. Choose from 30 food vendors, wineries and wine importers and try Caribbean, African, Indian, and Thai cuisine. Buy tickets here.

When: May 28

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: stackt market, 28 Bathurst Street

Price: $25.12 to $31.12

What: Check out SING! 2022, a free concert series featuring performers, choirs, poets, and much more. Performers will include Lunar Bloom, Scott Jackson, and Enter A Capella. There are no tickets required so just show up and enjoy live music as you savour the view from Trillium Park (Ontario Place). Check here for details.

When: May 28 to 29

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Trillium Park, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: Free