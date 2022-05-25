IKEA's first downtown Toronto store is now open and here's a look inside (VIDEO)

IKEA’s first-ever downtown Toronto store is finally open.

Following a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting at 9:20 am, the IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura store began welcoming shoppers at 10 am this morning. The first 300 people in line received a $10 gift card.

Located inside the Aura Shopping Centre, the store is the first of its kind in Canada and focuses on small-space living solutions for condo-dwelling Torontonians.

Like the homes it’s geared towards, the downtown store is four to five times smaller than the average suburbs-based IKEA. It feels just as expansive, though, thanks in part to its unique layout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

Rather than having a dedicated showroom and a separate marketplace, as is the IKEA norm, the downtown location unites the two. You’ll find sections of inspiration—like a kitchen modelled after the condos in the tower above—with the products located nearby.

Where space is lost, though, is behind the scenes. The store doesn’t have an expansive warehouse, so larger furniture items won’t be available for same-day pick-up.

But you won’t have to wait long for your Ludvigs—next-day pick-up is available in-store as is home delivery. There are also more than a dozen pickup locations around the city.

IKEA’s new food concept, The Swedish Deli, also had its grand opening this morning.

The food hall includes classic IKEA fare, like meatballs and frozen yoghurt, but also features several options that were developed especially for the downtown store, including plant-based options.

On a regular day, The Swedish Deli will open earlier than the store, making it a perfect place to grab your morning coffee and a cinnamon bun.

“Opening our first store in the heart of Toronto’s vibrant downtown core is an important milestone in our retail transformation to bring IKEA closer to where customers live, work, shop, and socialize,” said IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Ward.

“IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura combines our home furnishing inspiration and expertise with omnichannel retail solutions in a small store format to uniquely meet the needs of downtown residents.”

IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura

Where: Aura Shopping Centre, 382 Yonge Street

When: Monday-Sunday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm