A boozy "Alice in Wonderland" tea party is coming to Toronto this summer
Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at an Alice in Wonderland-themed immersive cocktail experience coming to Toronto very soon.
If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cookies, or playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance.
Running from July 6 to October 6, The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience offers the opportunity to dive through the looking glass to solve riddles and challenges just like Alice. Unlock all the ingredients needed to create your own enchanted teapot cocktails.
The Alice, brought to us by the team behind The Wizard’s Den and Beyond Cinema, has already sold out in Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, San Francisco, and Chicago, and now it’s coming to Toronto.
Taking place at the Thirty Six Knots at 1212 Yonge Street in Toronto, guests will create two Alice in Wonderland bespoke cocktails, solve riddles and challenges, enjoy “Eat Me” cookies, paint the roses red, and much, much more.
This 90-minute alternate reality experience brings the story of Alice and her friends to life and puts guests right in the middle of the tale’s infamous tea party, offering up a one-of-a-kind experience.
Pre-registration tickets for the event are now available.
The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
When: July 6 to October 6, 2022
Where: Thirty Six Knots – 1212 Yonge Street, Toronto
Price: $47 per person