North America’s largest dinosaur show is coming to Toronto

Calling all dino lovers! North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is coming to Toronto this winter.

Jurassic Quest is set to take you through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs.

It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive.

There are several chances to see it when it comes to Ontario. It’ll be making stops in Hamilton (November 11 to 13), Mississauga (November 18 to 20), London (November 25), Ottawa (December 2 to 4), and Niagara Falls (December 10 to 11).

Then, it’ll migrate to Toronto at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place from December 16 to 18.

According to the event’s website, Jurassic Quest worked with leading paleontologists to bring each dino to life, down to the last detail.

Whether its real-life counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathered, or furry, the exhibition takes pride in its accurate creatures.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more – perfect for families.

Check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-foot Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

Jurassic Quest gives wannabe paleontologists the chance to dig up fossils, ride their favourite life-sized dinosaur, and enjoy watching dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.

And for those craving even more of a dinosaur dose, “The Quest” is an interactive adventure where guests search for clues throughout the exhibit and can collect a prize at the end.

Check here for details get ready to be transported back to the time of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Toronto this winter.

Jurassic Quest – Hamilton

When: November 11 to 13

Time:

Friday, November 11, 9 am t0 8 pm Saturday, November 12, 9 am to 8 pm Sunday, November 13, 9 am to 6 pm



Where: Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s, 1 Summers Ln, Hamilton

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $27.50

Jurassic Quest – Mississauga

When: November 18 to 20

Time:

Friday, November 18, 9 am t0 8 pm Saturday, November 19, 9 am to 8 pm Sunday, November 20, 9 am to 5 pm



Where: The International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $27.50

Jurassic Quest – London

When: November 25 to 27

Time:

Friday, November 25, 9 am t0 8 pm Saturday, November 26, 9 am to 8 pm Sunday, November 27, 9 am to 5 pm



Where: Western Fair District Agriplex – Pavillion, 845 Florence Street, London

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $27.50

Jurassic Quest – Ottawa

When: December 2 to 4

Time:

Friday, December 2, 9 am t0 8 pm Saturday, December 3, 9 am to 8 pm Sunday, December 4, 9 am to 5 pm



Where: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Drive, Ottawa

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $27.50

Jurassic Quest – Niagara Falls

When: December 10 to 11

Time: TBC

Where: Niagara Falls Convention Centre, 6815 Stanley Avenue, Niagara Falls

Tickets: Check here for more information

Jurassic Quest – Toronto

When: December 16 to 18

Time:

Friday, December 2, 9 am t0 8 pm Saturday, December 3, 9 am to 8 pm Sunday, December 4, 9 am to 5 pm



Where: Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $27.50

With files from Daily Hive Calgary Staff