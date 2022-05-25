You can venture into the TTC’s most elusive subway station this weekend.

As part of Doors Open Toronto, the TTC is opening Lower Bay Station to the public on Saturday, May 28.

Often referred to as the “Secret Station,” Lower Bay was in use for a mere six months before it was closed in 1966. It was originally meant to connect Line 1 and the newly-opened Line 2 but quickly began creating serious delays.

The allegedly haunted station has been featured, albeit in disguise, in numerous movies and TV shows including The Handmaid’s Tale and Suicide Squad.

This weekend, urban explorers and film buffs alike can stroll along the mysterious platform for themselves. Lower Bay Station is accessible by stairs from the regular Bay Station above.

“We’re so pleased to be once again hosting in-person community events at the TTC,” said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson.

“We hope that visitors enjoy this unique opportunity to go behind the scenes and experience one of the TTC’s most legendary stations.”

The Doors Open initiative at Lower Bay Station coincides with celebrations for the TTC’s 100th anniversary. Visitors can expect a special video, giveaways, and rare in-person access to the TTC Shop.

“A visit to Bay Lower Station is a great way to continue the TTC’s 100th-anniversary celebrations,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

“Transit enthusiasts, film aficionados, residents, and visitors are invited to join us this Saturday to explore a piece of Hollywood film history right here in Toronto.”

Doors Open Toronto – Lower Bay Station

When: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday, May 28

Where: Bay Subway Station

Cost: Free

Customers attending Doors Open Toronto must wear a mask that covers their nose, mouth, and chin at all times.