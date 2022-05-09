A beloved Toronto bakery known for its Basque Burnt Cheesecake and fluffy French Madeleine’s has opened a two-month pop-up at stackt Market.

Soft Dough Co. has opened its doors to the public and will host its grand opening on May 14 at 12 pm.

Stop by for some coffee and a slice of cake and check out what the newest bakeshop has to offer.

Owner and head baker Alice Tam launched her bakery during the pandemic while balancing a full-time job.

Since then, Tam has found success in Toronto, hosting pop-ups and collaborating on projects with BIPOC-led businesses in the city.

“So thrilled about this two-month pop-up — we’ve been at @stacktmarket for events and partnerships so it already feels like home. This was hard to keep under wraps!!” shared Tam in an Instagram post.

Besides baked goods, they will also sell a curated selection of food, art and lifestyle goods from BIPOC-led small businesses.

They’re open daily from 12 pm to 6 pm.

Soft Dough Co.

Address: 28 Bathurst Street

Website | Instagram