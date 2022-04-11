Eataly Toronto’s first-ever all-inclusive feast featuring all its Italian favourites is coming to the city next month.

SpringFest 2022: Best of Eataly Edition is taking over their marketplace on May 13 with over 15 tasting stations. Guests can enjoy unlimited food, unlimited drinks, and fun entertainment.

Eataly chefs are curating a menu with authentic Italian offerings like regional pizza, fresh housemade pasta dishes, artisanal salumi and formaggi, sweet Italian desserts, and so much more.

You can’t forget the perfect wine pairings from Eataly’s experts and partners, who have prepared regional Italian wines and beers from Birroteca by Indie Alehouse.

As for entertainment, Eataly will have a live band playing throughout the night, including pasta-making demonstrations in their cooking school and more.

Eataly will be offering three check-in times for this event, 6 pm, 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Tickets for this event will be available on Eataly’s website.